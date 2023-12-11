Pakistan wicketkeeper Saad Baig pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss India's Adarsh Singh during the high-octane U19 Asia Cup 2023 match in Dubai on December 10. This happened during the fifth over of the match which was bowled by Arafat Minhas. The left-hander, who attempted a slog, edged the ball and it went straight towards Baig's legs and got stuck in between. The Pakistan wicketkeeper, who is also the team's captain, quickly realised what had happened and took off his gloves to take out the ball between his legs before it could fall. Adarsh was dismissed after compiling a well-made 62 runs off 81 balls. The video of this catch has gone viral on social media. Azan Awais, Mohammad Zeeshan Star As Pakistan Beat India By Eight Wickets in U-19 Asia Cup 2023.

Watch Video:

