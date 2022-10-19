India and New Zealand face off in a T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match on October 19, 2022 (Wednesday) at the Gabba in Brisbane. Both teams will be aiming for a win. DD Sports will telecast Team India's matches at the T20 World Cup and could provide the IND vs NZ Warm-Up match telecast on TV.

📢 DD Sports will bring you the LIVE telecast of all #TeamIndia specific matches, Semi-Finals, and Final of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup from October 23 to November 13.#LiveTheGame on DD Sports 📺(DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) Stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/i2P1tqql9b — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 18, 2022

