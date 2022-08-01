Team India are set to lock horns with West indies in the 2nd T20I of the five match series. The match would be played at the Warner Park and it is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) after the original start time was delayed. DD Sports will telecast the IND vs WI 2nd T20I game for its Indian viewers.

After 1-0 up in the series, #TeamIndia🇮🇳 will look to continue their winning momentum in the next game! #WIvIND 🏏 2nd T20I 🗓️ Today ⏰ 8 PM onwards.. LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on DD Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/ouAhJDUSuj — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)