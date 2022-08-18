India and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the 1st ODI of a three-match series on Thursday, August 18. The match will begin at 12:45 pm IST and will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, DD Sports telecast is only available for DD Free Dish users. The match will not be available on DD National though.

See Details:

Match Day! It’s almost time! #ZIMvIND 🙌 1st ODI 🏏| Live action starts at 12:45 PM pic.twitter.com/guNiYHhRnR — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 18, 2022

