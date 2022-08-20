India take on Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI game of the series on August 20, 2022 (Saturday). The match has a start time of 12:45 PM IST and will be played at the Harare Sports Club. DD Sports will telecast the game for DD free dish and DTT users. Live radio commentary of IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI will be available on AIR.

After 1-0 up in the series, #TeamIndia will look to keep the winning momentum in the next game! #ZIMvIND 🏏 2nd ODI 🗓️ August 20 ⏰ 12:45 PM onwards.. LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) pic.twitter.com/Y4bleMyKZy — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)