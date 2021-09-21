India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI will be played at the Harrup Park on September 21, 2021 (Tuesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 05:35 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the series.

