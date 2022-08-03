India will take on Barbados in their third match of Women's T20I Cricket Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 today, August 3 at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would look for their second win in this campaign. The match is slated to start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will provide the live telecast of the CWG 2022 cricket match.

Check the tweet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)