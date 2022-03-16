India Women would aim to make their path to the semifinal easier when they face England in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, March 16. The match would begin at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and is to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Star Sports would provide live telecast of the game while fans can tune in to Disney+Hotstar app to live stream the fixture.

See Details:

ʙᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ʙʟᴜᴇꜱ Who will be 🔑 for the #WomenInBlue as they face the defending champions in ICC #CWC22?#HamaraBlueBandhan | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ejix2uZUyZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)