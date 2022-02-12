30India women's team would face their counterparts from New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the series on Saturday, February 11. The match, which begins at 3:30 AM IST, would not be available for live telecast. But fans can live stream the match from Amazon's Prime Video app.

See Details:

gear up tomorrow for double the action at 3:30 AM, as the women in blue are here to occupy the crease! #NZvIND #CricketOnPrime catch it live here: https://t.co/PKHZXh3spv pic.twitter.com/dpR1YvSBSy — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)