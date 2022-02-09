India women would begin their tour of New Zealand in a one-off T20I against the hosts on February 9, Wednesday. The match, which would be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, is set to begin at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). There would be no live telecast of the match in India. But Indian fans can tune in to Amazon Prime Video to watch live streaming of the match.

fasten your seatbelts, here they come with the power-play! 🏏watch #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/Ri5h0YkCne — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 8, 2022

