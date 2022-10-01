India Women (IND-W) take on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the second match of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. The match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium and starts at 01:00 pm IST. In India Star Sports 2/HD will provide the live telecast of IND-W vs SL-W T20I cricket match. The live streaming online of IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 cricket match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)