Day 2 of the IPL 2022 auction is here and the fans will be finally able to see how the teams have shaped up for the upcoming season. The fans looking out for the live streaming details for the check them out below:

The #TATAIPLAuction 2022 is almost here, where your favourite teams’ future will be decided! This is where their road to success shall begin. Catch every move from the mega auction: Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/ECigmZQtBN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)