Ireland will be facing Bangladesh in the 1st ODI of a three-match series on Tuesday, May 9. The game will begin at 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at County Ground, Chelmsford. Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Ireland vs Bangaldesh series in India. Hence the match does not have any live telecast in India. Fans in Bangladesh however will be able to watch the live telecast of this game on Gazi TV and T-Sports. FanCode will be providing the live streaming of this game in India. Fans however will have to take a subscription to access it. In some regions, the match can be seen on ICC.TV. Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan Batter, Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2023 Award.

Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

All 👀 will be on these two in the 1st ODI. Ireland vs Bangladesh, LIVE only on FanCode.#IREvBAN pic.twitter.com/MpEFxaVxuU — FanCode (@FanCode) May 9, 2023

