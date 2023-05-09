Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman has won the ICC Men's Player of the Month for April 2023 award. The Pakistan batter played an instrumental role for his team in their recent 4-1 ODI series victory over New Zealand. Fakhar scored two hundreds in the first two matches and was later named the Player of the Series. The Pakistani batter beat tough competition from Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and New Zealand batter Mark Chapman to win the award. With ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 coming later this year, Fakhar will hope to carry forward the momentum. Asia Cup 2023 Set to be Played in Sri Lanka, Pakistan to Boycott the Tournament: Report.

Fakhar Zaman Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2023 Award

An ace opening batter has been voted April 2023's ICC Men's Player of the Month 🏅 Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) May 9, 2023

