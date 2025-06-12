After dealing with a 1-1 tie in the ODI series, Ireland national cricket team are now set to host the West Indies cricket team in the first of a three-match T20I series. The Ireland vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Bready Cricket Ground in Magheramason, Northern Ireland on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The Ireland vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025 is organized to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the IRE vs WI 1st T20I 2025 will have no options to watch on TV channels in India. However, fans can avail of live streaming viewing options for Ireland vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025 match on the FanCode app and website after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. West Indies Batter Nicholas Pooran Retires From International Cricket.

