Ireland Women will square off against Australia Women in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, July 23 at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin, Ireland. The match will kick-start at 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of the ODI series will not be available in India. However, cricket fanatics in the country need not worry as the ODI series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. Therefore, Indian fans could enjoy the live coverage of the first ODI on the FanCode app or website. Beth Mooney Pips Chamari Athapaththu To Regain Top Spot in Women ODI Batter’s Ranking; Nat Sciver-Brunt Tops All-Rounder’s Chart

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Live

Join us tomorrow for the first game in the three-match Certa ODI Challenge against Australia. If you can’t make it to Clontarf, the game will be broadcast on Premier Sports Ireland, and on https://t.co/9j8xCsonKZ in the UK and Australia. #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 #FuelledByCerta pic.twitter.com/Rt5T1Corlm — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) July 22, 2023

