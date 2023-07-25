Ireland women's team would lock horns with their Australian counterparts in the second ODI of the series. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 25 at Castle Avenue in Dublin and it will begin at 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website. ICC Umpire Foundation Certificate: International Cricket Council Launches First-Ever Umpire Education Course.

IRE-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023

OK…take 2️⃣. Join us 2️⃣morrow for ODI 2️⃣. You have 2️⃣ options 2️⃣ enjoy it: - buy a ticket 2️⃣ the match; or - tune in 2️⃣ watch the broadcast For all the details, head 2️⃣: https://t.co/75MzjjMtyu Now, say it 2️⃣gether: “C’mon Ireland”…and let’s be #BackingGreen 2️⃣! ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/6a4ZcutdBS — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)