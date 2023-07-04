Ireland and Nepal are slated to go up against each other in the seventh-place play-off in ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier on Tuesday, July 4. The match between these two teams would take place at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier in India, but the live telecast of this match is not going to be available on its TV channels. Fans can nonetheless watch live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode apps and websites but at the cost of subscription fees. ICC World Cup 2023 Qualification Scenarios: Three Teams in Super Six Fight for One Vacant Spot.

Ireland vs Nepal

It’s the final showdown in the ICC World Cup Qualifier Playoffs! 🏏 Nepal vs Ireland will be a thrilling clash at the Harare Sports Club! 🇳🇵 vs 🇮🇪 #NepalCricket #ICCWorldCupQualifier #Rhinos #weCAN #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/yhUXtm0ZnV — CAN (@CricketNep) July 4, 2023

