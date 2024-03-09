After ending their streak of losses, Lahore Qalandars would be aiming to continue the momentum in their upcoming match against Karachi Kings. The match will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 07:30 PM IST. The reigning champions cannot qualify for the playoffs anymore but will aim to end on a high. Sadly, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner of PSL 2024. Fans in India will however be able to watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass. Akeal Hosein Hat-Trick Video: Watch Spinner Dismiss Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz and Luke Wood off Consecutive Balls During Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 Match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024

We are back at our home turf ❤️💙 Taking on Lahore Qalandars at National Bank Stadium tonight 🏟️#YehHaiKarachi | #HBLPSL9 | #KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/XhXPKwvhnb — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)