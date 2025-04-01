Lucknow Super Giants face Punjab Kings in match 13 of the IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 1. The LSG vs PBKS match is set to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With Star Sports as the official broadcast partner, fans can watch the LSG vs PBKS live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the LSG vs PBKS live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Two in-form teams looking to double their points! 🔥 With Lucknow's Ekana Stadium's history of serving up thrillers, who will take the 𝗪 tonight? 🤔#IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvPBKS | TUE, 1st APR, 6:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/S2jY0Dyqqt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 1, 2025

