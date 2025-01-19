Malaysia U-19 Women’s team will start their ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 campaign against the Sri Lanka U-19 Women’s team. The Malaysia U19 Women vs Sri Lanka U19 Women match will be played at Bayuemas Oval stadium and has a starting time of 08:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans will be able to watch the Malaysia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Snake Spotted On Field During ENG-W vs IRE-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match at Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Stops Play (Watch Video).

Malaysia U19 Women vs Sri Lanka U19 Women

Sri Lanka U19 Women's Team Fixtures Alert! 📷📷 Get ready to cheer for our young Lionesses as they take on the world's best at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 in Kuala Lumpur! pic.twitter.com/d22MBrMTQC — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)