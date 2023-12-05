The Legends League Cricket Qualifier 1 match between Manipal Tigers vs Urbanisers Hyderabad will take place on Tuesday, December 5. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to Legends League Cricket 2023. The match between Manipal Tigers vs Urbanisers Hyderabad will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription). Bulls-Eye! Suresh Raina Pulls Off Sensational Direct-Hit to Run Out Iqbal Abdulla During Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad LLC 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Manipal Tigers vs Urbanisers Hyderabad Qualifier 1 Live on Star Sports Network

Qualifier 1 showdown: @manipal_tigers face off against @Urbanrisers_Hyd, aiming to secure a direct route to the final. Don't miss the live-action exclusively on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar, and FanCode. 🔥📺 #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/TerI1T0to0 — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)