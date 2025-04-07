Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 on Monday, April 7. The MI vs RCB match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India and fans can watch the MI vs RCB live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will need a subscription for the same. Virat Kohli Opens Up About His Bond With Rohit Sharma Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Veteran Cricketer Says, ‘There Is a Trust Factor of Relying on Each Other’.

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

📍 Wankhede = MI's Fortress RCB hasn’t cracked the code at Wankhede since IPL 2016. But after ending their Chepauk jinx earlier this season, is Mumbai next? 🤔 👇#IPLRivalryWeek 👉 #MIvRCB | MON,7 APR | 6.30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! |… pic.twitter.com/KebHe5ae8d — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)