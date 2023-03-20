Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in their next match at Women's Premier League 2023 at DR DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The game has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023 and fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this game.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on JioCinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)