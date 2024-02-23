The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is on the brink of its start and the first match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Friday, February 23. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and has a scheduled start time of 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD channels will provide fans with the live telecast of this contest, while those interested in watching the live streaming can do so on the JioCinema app and website for free. WPL 2024: I Really Hope That We Get a Lot of Positive Results This Time, Says Gujarat Giants’ Sneh Rana.

