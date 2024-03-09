Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians would be willing to continue their winning momentum in Match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2024. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and the match is set to start from 07:30 PM IST. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of WPL 2024 and the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians live telecast will be available on Sports 18 1 HD TV channel. Fans in India will also be able to watch the MI-W vs GG-W live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Deepti Sharma Hat-Trick Video: Watch Indian Spinner Dismiss Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match.

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Live

