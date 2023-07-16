The Major League Cricket 2023 is into its fourth match, with San Francisco Unicorns facing Seattle Orcas. Both teams have had winning starts to their respective campaigns in the inaugural competition. The match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium and it starts at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1/HD channels would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the JioCinema app for free. Andre Russell Smashes Fifty off 29 Balls During Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders MLC 2023 Match.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

#SparkleArmy 🆚 #PodSquad This match is sure to be next level 🧡 🦄 💚 🐳 Tune in on Willow TV or join the fun tonight at 7:30PM CDT at Grand Prairie Stadium 🙌 ➡️ https://t.co/91QX41bM8c pic.twitter.com/e0u7iDYnU0 — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 15, 2023

