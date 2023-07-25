A do or die encounter for the San Francisco Unicorns as they will take on Texas Super Kings in the 14th match of Major League Cricket 2023 on July 24 (July 25 as per Indian Standard Time) at the Church Street Park, Morrisville. The match will kick-start at 2:30 am IST in India. Given Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the T20 extravaganza, Indian fans can tune in to Sports18 Network to watch the live telecast of the upcoming match. Also, SFU vs TSK will be live-streamed in JioCinema App and website for free. Thus, fans can catch all the live coverage pertaining to the game without paying any subscription charge.

SFU vs TSK MLC 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

