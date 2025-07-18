Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will launch in India on July 19, 2025 (tomorrow). The new Samsung smartphone may have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 1380 processor and have a One UI 7 based on the Android 15 operating system. The smartphone may get a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Galaxy F36 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G price in India could be around INR 20,000 with a vegan leather finish, 7.7mm thickness and a tear-drop-style notch. Realme T200 Earbuds Set To Launch on July 24, 2025 Alongside Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Smartphones; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launching Tomorrow (July 19) in India

