Texas Super Kings will battle it out against MI New York in the 7th match of Major Cricket League 2023 on July 17 (July 18 as per Indian Standard Time). The match will kick-start at 6:00 am IST at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. While Sports18 Network will provide the live telecast of the high-profile clash, the match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Moreover, JioCinema will live stream the match for free. Thus, fans in India can enjoy the game on their electronic devices. Biggest Six in MLC 2023: Dwayne Bravo Smashes Anrich Nortje for 106 Metres Six During Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom (Watch Video)

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live

A whole new audience is about to learn about #MajorLeagueCricket 🤭 Tonight's match-up between @TexasSuperKings and @MINYCricket will be live broadcast on @CBSSports 🙌 🇺🇸 🏏 🏟️ Friendly reminder 👉 This match is 𝕊𝕆𝕃𝔻 𝕆𝕌𝕋!!!! pic.twitter.com/k87yWP710z — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 17, 2023

