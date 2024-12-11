Mumbai Cricket Team is all set to lock horns with Vidarbha Cricket Team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 quarter-final. Baroda vs Bengal SMAT 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, December 11 at Alur KSCA Cricket Ground in Bengaluru and will start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. Sports18 Khel TV channel will be telecasting SMAT 2024-25 cricket matches. Fortunately, for the live streaming viewing option for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website. Mohammed Shami Reacts After His All-Round Performance Helps Bengal Reach Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Quarterfinal With Victory Over Chandigarh, Says 'It's Always A Proud Moment' (See Post).

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024–25

We are all set for the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 🙌🙌 Which team are you rooting for 🤔#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/AE5gBtpnmx — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 10, 2024

