Bengal made their way to the quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 by beating Chandigarh by three runs in the pre-quarterfinal. Bengal batted first in the game and were in trouble at one point when Mohammed Shami came in and scored 17-ball unbeaten 32 runs to take Bengal's score to a competitive 159/9. He also bowled four good overs taking one wicket and conceding only 25 runs in his four overs. After his all-round performance, Mohammed Shami shared a post on social media saying, 'It's always a proud moment to contribute to the team's success'. He also pointed out that he is 'Delighted to be a part of Bengal's journey to the quarterfinals' and spread the message of wanting to push forward together. Mohammed Shami Stars With the Bat, Clocks 139 Kmph As He Powers Bengal to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Quarterfinal With 3-Run Victory Over Chandigarh, Star Pacer Looks Fit Enough For Australia.

Mohammed Shami Reacts After His All-Round Performance Helps Bengal Reach Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Quarterfinal

It's always a proud moment to contribute to the team's success. Delighted to be a part of Bengal's journey to the quarterfinals. A big shoutout to all the players and team staff for their incredible efforts. Let’s keep pushing forward together!"#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy #TeamBengal… pic.twitter.com/FAur8krnsZ — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)