Namibia Women takes on Zimbabwe Women in the Tri-Series match. Uganda is the third team in the tournament. The Namibia W vs Zimbabwe W takes place at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek in Namibia. The match takes place at 06:00 PM IST. The NAM W vs ZIM W match won’t be available live on TV. However, NAM W vs ZIM W live streaming online will be available on FanCode.

