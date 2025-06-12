After getting the first two matches abandoned and winning the third one, hosts Netherlands women's national cricket team are facing the USA women's national cricket team in the fourth match of the five-game T20I series. The NED-W vs USA-W T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht, Netherlands, from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, June 12. Unfortunately, fans looking for the Netherlands Women vs USA Women T20I match live telecast viewing options will have none, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans will live streaming viewing options for the Netherlands vs USA Women's T20I on the Royal Dutch Cricket Association YouTube channel. Rajat Patidar Joins Gwalior Cheetahs Ahead of Madhya Pradesh League 2025, RCB's IPL-Winning Captain Receives Grand Welcome on Arrival (Watch Video).

Netherlands Women vs USA Women T20I Live Streaming Details

𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲: 𝗢𝗡 🚀 🎉 Cricket, sun and home crowd energy. First ball at 12:00 CET🕛 Don’t miss it! Join us at Kampong Cricket in Utrecht or watch live on our YouTube channel. https://t.co/MANNqwoMj3#kncbcricket #kncbwomen #T20cricket #NEDvUSA #WomensCricket pic.twitter.com/4YJZvFBog4 — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) June 12, 2025

