Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 winning captain Rajat Patidar has formally joined his Madhya Pradesh League Scindia Cup T20 2025 side Gwalior Cheetahs. Rajat Patidar was the captain of the Malwa Panthers last season in the Madhya Pradesh League. In MP League T20 2025, the Indian Premier League 2025 winning captain Rajat Patidar has been welcomed by Gwalior Cheetahs, who will be wearing a jersey that very much resembles RCB's kit. He received a grand welcome on his arrival and was also seen posing in a Gwalior Cheetahs jersey for a photoshoot. MPL 2025: Madhya Pradesh League Unveils Team Jerseys for Exciting New Season Starting June 12.

Rajat Patidar Joins Gwalior Cheetahs:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwalior Cheetahs (@gwalior_cheetahs)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)