The Nepal national cricket team will meet the Netherlands national cricket team in the fifth match of the ongoing Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 on Thursday. The NEP vs NED clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The much-awaited clash is set to be hosted at the Titwood, Glasgow. Unfortunately, the Nepal vs Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2025 match will have no live telecast viewing options due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans can, however, have live streaming viewing options for the T20I Tri-Series 2025 match on the FanCode app and website, after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. Netherlands Beat Nepal in Third Super Over After Tri-Series Match Ends in A Tie.

NEP vs NED T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

⚔️ Rhinos vs Dutch! 🏏 Nepal locked and loaded for another T20I showdown. 🇳🇵#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/H4ky4tFySs — CAN (@CricketNep) June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)