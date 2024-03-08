New Zealand and Australia are set to resume their rivalry in the second and final Test of the series, starting on March 8. Day 1 of the NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and it starts at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch the NZ vs AUS 2nd Test live telecast on their TV channels due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024: Nathan Lyon Masterclass Helps Australia Register 172-Run Victory Over New Zealand, Take 1–0 Series Lead.

NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Live on Amazon Prime Video

the stakes here just keep getting higher, will AUS register a win or will NZ level the series?🏏 Watch #NZvsAUS 2nd Test Mar 8 - Mar 12 at 3:30 AM, LIVE and exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/IcDREkYoU0 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 7, 2024

