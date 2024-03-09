New Zealand will have some work to do when they resume proceedings against Australia on Day 2 of the second Test. New Zealand bowled Australia out for 162 runs and later finished Day 2 at 124/4, trailing just by 38 runs. Day 2 of the NZ vs AUS 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch will start at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to the NZ vs AUS 2nd Test due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Amazon Prime Video is the official live streaming partner of the NZ vs AUS Test series and fans can watch live streaming online of Day 2 on the Prime Video app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Ben Sears Dismisses Steve Smith To Take His Maiden Test Wicket, Achieves Feat During NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Day 2 Live on Amazon Prime Video

the stakes here just keep getting higher, will AUS register a win or will NZ level the series?🏏 Watch #NZvsAUS 2nd Test Mar 8 - Mar 12 at 3:30 AM, LIVE and exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/IcDREkYoU0 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 7, 2024

