New Zealand and Bangladesh are set to clash in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series on December 31. The NZ vs BAN 3rd T20I will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and it will begin at 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the NZ vs BAN 3rd T20I 2023 live telecast will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch NZ vs BAN 3rd T20I 2023 live streaming online will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. Rain in Mount Maunganui Washes Out NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I 2023, Bangladesh Lead Series 1-0 With One Match Remaining.

NZ vs BAN 3rd T20I 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

it’s time for the final showdown! 🔥 Watch #NZvsBAN 3rd T20I LIVE and Exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/yqxNSc3kVK — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 30, 2023

