New Zealand and England meet in the third Test of the three-match series on Saturday, December 14. The NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 is slated to be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and it starts at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the NZ vs ENG Test series in India and fans can watch the NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 live telecast on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. SonyLIV will provide NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 live streaming but at the cost of a subscription for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. Amazon Prime Video will also provide NZ vs ENG live streaming. Gus Atkinson Becomes First Bowler To Claim Hat-Trick At Wellington, Achieves Feat During NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Live Telecast

The 3rd Test promises an epic showdown ⚔ Can 🇳🇿 salvage pride, or will 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 register a clean sweep? 🏏 🧐#SonySportsNetwork #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/94UPGR7ttp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 13, 2024

