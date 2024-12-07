England speedster Gus Atkinson created history on Day 2 of the NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 when the pacer claimed a hat-trick and became the only bowler at Basin Reserve in Wellington to achieve such a feat. Atkinson picked up wickets of Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, and Tim Southee, becoming the 15th England National Cricket Team player to pick up a hat-trick, and overall became the 50th pacer across formats. Zak Crawley Becomes Second Player To Hit A Six On First-Over in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Gus Atkinson Claims Hat-Trick

Gus Atkinson is FLYING! 🛫 ☝️ 34.3 | Nathan Smith plays on ☝️ 34.4 | Matt Henry fends to gully ☝️ 34.5 | Tim Southee pinned in front The first cricketer EVER to take a Test hat-trick at the Basin Reserve. 👏 pic.twitter.com/P49cLnyKqh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)