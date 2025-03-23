New Zealand will host Pakistan in the fourth T20I of the five-match tourney on Sunday, March 23, with the series scoreline 2-1. The NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and begin at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to all international matches in New Zealand and will provide live telecast viewing options of NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India. For online streaming viewing options, fans can log onto the Sony LIV app and website for all NZ vs PAK 2025 T20I series 2025 action in India. Jio TV and FanCode will also provide viewing options for online streaming on their app and website. NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Hasan Nawaz Hit Record Century As Pakistan Register Thumping Win To Keep Series Alive.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I Live

𝐀𝐛 𝐚𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐠𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐚𝐚! 🍿💥 With the series at 2-1, it’s game on in #NZvPAK. ⚔️#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/29hpDx1QwA — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 22, 2025

