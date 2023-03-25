After the Test series, the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka action moves to the ODIs with the Black Caps taking on the Asian side in the 1st ODI on Saturday, March 25. The match will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland it begins at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, the live telecast of this match will not be available in India. But fans in India, who want to watch the live streaming this game, can tune in to the Amazon Prime Video app and website to do so. NZ vs SL ODI Series 2023: New Zealand’s Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra Set for ODI Debuts Against Sri Lanka.

NZ Players in Training Ahead of 1st ODI

Training days at @edenparknz 🏏 The 1st ANZ ODI against Sri Lanka is this Saturday at Eden Park with all proceeds going towards the @NZRedCross Disaster Relief Fund. Get tickets at https://t.co/3YsfR1YBHU or the NZC app 🎟️#NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/hQZh4ia6zw — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 24, 2023

