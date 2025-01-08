Looking to wrap up the series, with a 1-0 lead, New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in the NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 on January 8. The NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, and start at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partner of the NZ vs SL ODI Series 2024-25 is Sony Sports Network. The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2024-25 live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. The NZ vs SL second ODI 2024-25 live streaming viewing option will be available on SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video. Fans seeking an online viewing option must have a subscription to either one of these two platforms. Additionally, FanCode will also provide live streaming viewing option on its app and website for NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25. NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI 2024-25: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match in Hamilton.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2024-25 Live

After a dominant display in the 1st ODI, will the Kiwis wrap up the series or will Sri Lanka stage a comeback?💪🏻 Watch the 2nd ODI LIVE on #FanCode!#NZvSLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/F9YBGUKFuV — FanCode (@FanCode) January 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)