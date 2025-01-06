The New Zealand national cricket team will meet the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series. The second ODI between the two sides will be hosted at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, January 8. The NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the New Zealand national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team 2nd ODI 2024-25 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the second ODI between the two nations in Hamilton. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

The host, New Zealand, secured a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Wellington. Batting first, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 178 runs after speedster Matt Henry picked up a four-wicket haul. For visitors, opener Avishka Fernando made 56 runs. While chasing, Will Young played a match-winning knock of 90 runs, whereas Rachin Ravindra scored 45 runs as the host secured and chased down the 180-run target in 26.2 overs. New Zealand will aim for another victory in the upcoming second ODI in Hamilton. Year Ender 2024: New Zealand's Inspirational Run to the Women's T20 World Cup Title; India Women's Cricket Team Suffers ICC Heartbreak Yet Again.

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Will Young (NZ)

All-Rounders: Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Charith Asalanka (SL)

Bowlers: Matt Henry (NZ), Lahiru Kumara (SL), Jacob Duffy (NZ)

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Matt Henry (NZ)

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up:

Kusal Mendis (SL), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Will Young (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Charith Asalanka (SL), Matt Henry (NZ), Lahiru Kumara (SL), Jacob Duffy (NZ)

