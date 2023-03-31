New Zealand will play the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Friday, March 31. The Kiwis won the 1st ODI and have a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second game being washed out. The third ODI will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, starting at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch live telecast of this match in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch live streaming of this match on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. World’s Third Largest Cricket Stadium to Come Up in Jaipur.

NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2023

Game day! 🏏 Follow the 3rd ANZ ODI against Sri Lanka from @seddonpark LIVE in NZ on @sparknzsport 📺 or Rova 📻 #NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/JdSaJzw4Qo — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)