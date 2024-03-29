The New Zealand Women's cricket team will take on England in the fifth T20I match of the five-match T20I series. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve ground in Wellington and will begin at 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 29. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the NZ-W vs ENG-W match in India. The NZ-W vs ENG-W match live streaming is available on Amazon Prime Video App. Jason Gillespie Resigns As Head Coach of South Australia and Adelaide Strikers After Nine-Year Tenure.

NZ-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2024

will the tables turn for NZ or ENG register another win? 👀 Watch #NZWvsENGW 5th T20I Mar 29 at 5:30 AM, LIVE and exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/YlesxNnOZ1 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 28, 2024

