After a smashing victory in the first fame, New Zealand Women's cricket team look to seal the ODI series against Pakistan Women as they will be competing for a series victory in the 2nd ODI, on December 15. The 2nd ODI between these two teams will be played at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown and it starts at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Amazon Prime Video has the rights to broadcast international cricket matches in New Zealand. Fans in India can watch the NZ-W vs PAK-W live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app. The live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI will not be available. Latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings: South Africa Skipper Laura Wolvaardt Makes Rapid Rise To Move Up Third Spot.

NZ-W vs PAK-W, 2nd ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

boundaries and brilliance continue… 🏏 Watch #NZvsPAK Women’s 2nd ODI, Dec 15 LIVE & Exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/0p3ufdf4X9 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 14, 2023

