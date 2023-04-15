After a victory in the first match, Pakistan would look to continue with that momentum when they face Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of the series. The second game of the series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Like the first match, Sony Sports Ten 5 will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans in Pakistan can watch live telecast of this match on PTV Sports. Matt Henry Hat-trick Video: Watch Kiwi Pacer Script History During Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Lahore As Hosts Win by 88 Runs.

PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The excitement continues 🤩 🏏 More thrilling cricketing action coming your way in #PAKvNZ 2️⃣nd T20I 🙌 🍿#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/7r3IBKlPuz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)