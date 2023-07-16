Pakistan and Sri Lanka meet each other for a two-match Test series starting on July 16, Sunday. The first test is being held at the Galle international stadium in Galle. The match starts at 10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Pictures Network holds the broadcast rights of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2023. For viewers in India, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be available live on Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD channels. For fans in Pakistan, PTV Sports will telecast the match live. Fans looking to watch PAK vs SL 1st Test 2023 online can download the SonyLIV app to catch the action. The online streaming of PAK vs SL will be available on SonyLIV’s website as well. Besides it, the PAK vs SL cricket match will be available on Airtel TV and JIO TV app. FanCode will provide PAK vs SL online live streaming as well.

PAK vs SL 1st Test 2023 Day 1 Live Streaming

Cricket Showdown Alert 🚨 Get ready to witness the latest episode of the Asian rivalry when 🇱🇰 face 🇵🇰 in the 1st #SLvPAK Test 📅: 16th to 20th July ⏲: 9:30 AM 📲: #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/8bOyJUuBWc — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 15, 2023

